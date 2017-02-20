Regina police riding bus to target distracted drivers

The Regina Police Service will soon be using public transit to catch distracted drivers.

From March 1-31, the Regina Police Service is partnering with Regina Transit and SGI for “Operation Bus Cop.” During the initiative, uniformed police officers will ride the city buses to catch motorists who are using a cellphone when driving.

In Saskatchewan, while using a cellphone while driving has been illegal for several years, recent changes to the Traffic Safety Act means it is illegal to use, hold, view or manipulate a cellphone when driving.

The penalty for the offence is $280 and second and subsequent offences within a one-year period will also lead to a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Experienced drivers can use a hand-free device provided the cellphone can be accessed with one touch of a button or by using voice commands.

New drivers are prohibited from using hands-free devices.

SGI’s traffic focus for March is distracted driving, so the Regina police wants to address the issue of drivers who use their phone while operating a vehicle.

While the initiative starts on March 1, starting on Feb. 22, Regina police will promote the campaign with positive ticketing to tell residents about the new type of enforcement.