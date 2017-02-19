LGBT groups stage PDA protest outside Trump International Hotel.

The scene outside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sunday was full of PDAs — public displays of affection.

Several dozen protesters from numerous gay rights groups assembled at the hotel entrance to play music, dance and openly kiss in defiance of what they said was Donald Trump‘s intolerant policies to LGBT issues.

A tour bus at one point stopped in front of the hotel, allowing tourists to take video of the scene, as same-gender couples, mostly women, openly embraced and kissed.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has faced a steady stream of protests and marches, highlighted by mass rallies focused on women’s rights that drew millions of people around the globe on the day after he was sworn in.

Advocates said in January that they were bracing for moves by the Republican president’s administration to roll back lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality, despite a White House statement vowing to uphold protection for LGBT people in the workplace.

Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, barring discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors, the White House said last month.

The statement marked a break with the Republican party’s traditional stance on gay rights, but advocates said they feared Trump could still take executive actions that would allow discrimination under the guise of religious exemptions.