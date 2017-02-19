Donald Trump’s ‘last night in Sweden’ comments prompt confusion, mockery

President Donald Trump confused some Swedes after mentioning their country at a rally in Florida on Saturday.

When Trump spoke about immigration, he mentioned an incident in Sweden. Trouble is, people are wondering what incident he is referring to.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said.

He mentioned the incident along with cities like Paris, Brussels and Nice, which have all seen terror attacks over the past couple years.

“You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris,” Trump said.

Swedes took to social media to question the president’s comments.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt tweeted , “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

Aftonbladet newspaper listed in English some events that had happened Friday in Sweden, including a man who was treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and a police chase involving a drunken driver.

One Twitter user posted a mock Ikea instruction manual on how to build a “Border Wall,” saying the pieces had been sold out.

Others seemed confused about the mention.

I'm still waiting for someone to tell us what happened in Sweden last night. — So-Called Prosediva™ (@prosediva) February 19, 2017

Hello USA. We are a little confused over here in Sweden. Ask your president what happened in Sweden yesterday? We missed it. — Jens Lennartsson (@JensLennartsson) February 19, 2017

Trump’s comments came as he announced he is issuing a new executive order banning citizens of certain countries traveling to the United States.

“We’ve allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing. So we’re going to keep our country safe,” Trump said.

The comments are the latest in a list of made up terror incidents from the Trump team.

Press secretary Sean Spicer referred to a terror attack in Atlanta during multiple interviews, but when asked to clarify which attack, he said he “clearly meant Orlando,” apparently referencing the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in June.

Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway referred to the non-existent “Bowling Green Massacre” during an interview with MSNBC earlier this year.

It’s believed Conway was alluding to the arrests of two Iraqi citizens who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky and were charged with terrorism-related offences in 2011.

Conway said she misspoke during the interview and meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists,” calling it an “honest mistake.”

*with files from the Associated Press, Reuters