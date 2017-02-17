David Beckham hits the slopes with family in ‘beautiful’ Whistler

Another A-list celebrity is in B.C. to enjoy the natural beauty the province offers.

Forty-one-year-old British soccer start David Beckham posted photos of his entire family skiing and snowboarding in Whistler on Instagram Friday afternoon, including his wife, celebrity designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

In one of the photo captions, Beckham commented on the beauty of Whistler and his lack of snowboarding experience.

“Don’t usually post so many [pictures], but it’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes.”

Looking good in all white ⛷ @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Don't usually post so many but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first ❤❤❤❤❤. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Cool dude ⛷ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Daddy is chasing you xx A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Just before his accident … Brave boy xx sorry ( man ) A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Gorgeous in white @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Beckham is not the first celebrity to praise British Columbia’s natural treasures.

American actor Neil Patrick Harris expressed his love for Tofino on his visit last spring, documenting his visit on social media.

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris expresses his love for Tofino on Instagram

Not all the reviews are glowing, however.

‘Scandal’ actor Scott Foley made fun of Vancouver weather on Instagram last December after getting caught in a seemingly endless streak of rain.