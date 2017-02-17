David Beckham hits the slopes with family in ‘beautiful’ Whistler
Another A-list celebrity is in B.C. to enjoy the natural beauty the province offers.
Forty-one-year-old British soccer start David Beckham posted photos of his entire family skiing and snowboarding in Whistler on Instagram Friday afternoon, including his wife, celebrity designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.
In one of the photo captions, Beckham commented on the beauty of Whistler and his lack of snowboarding experience.
“Don’t usually post so many [pictures], but it’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes.”
Beckham is not the first celebrity to praise British Columbia’s natural treasures.
American actor Neil Patrick Harris expressed his love for Tofino on his visit last spring, documenting his visit on social media.
Not all the reviews are glowing, however.
‘Scandal’ actor Scott Foley made fun of Vancouver weather on Instagram last December after getting caught in a seemingly endless streak of rain.
