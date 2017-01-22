Neil Patrick Harris raves about Vancouver in New York Times article
Hollywood actor Neil Patrick Harris can’t get enough of Vancouver, according to an interview published in the New York Times this week.
The paper was spotlighting Canada as part of a series on their 52 Places to Go in 2017 list, where Canada took first place. Harris temporarily lived in Vancouver with his husband and their six-year-old twins for five months during the filming of Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” series.
Harris called Vancouver a “fantastic city” and praised it for being health-conscious with plenty of outdoor activities.
“I biked in Stanley Park and also hiked the different trails in the area including the Stawamus Chief, where you can climb three different peaks,” he said.
While he didn’t mention it in the story, Harris was also spotted attending Vancouver Pride events and the Celebration of Light fireworks in August with his family.
The actor also gushed about visiting the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and eating “amazing” sushi and oysters.
But Vancouver wasn’t the only place in B.C. the Harris family happened to visit. They also made it over to Vancouver Island, originally referred to as “Victoria Island” in the story before it was corrected.
“We went skiing in Whistler and also to Vancouver Island, where there is plenty of open space and foliage. And I went to Tofino (on the western edge of Vancouver Island) twice, which is so scenic and romantic,” he told the Times.
While in Tofino, Harris said they stayed at the “incredible” Wickaninnish Inn and ate at Wolf in the Fog – “One of the best restaurants I have ever been to,” Harris said.
You’re welcome any time, Neil Patrick Harris.
