Lethbridge man prepares to represent his city in 2017 Brier

The first man from Lethbridge to represent Alberta at the Brier is still letting the feeling of winning the 2017 Boston Pizza Alberta cup sink in.

Darren Moulding, 32, was so excited to take home a gold medal and a Purple Heart, he threw his broom across two sheets of ice.

Moulding will be joining Brendan Bottcher, Bradley Thiessen and Karrick Martin March 4 at the 2017 Tim Horton’s Brier in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“It’s a lifetime of work and dedication to the game,” Moulding said.

“I have devoted a lot of my life and built my life a certain way where I’m lucky enough to do this.”

He started to make ice for the Lethbridge Curling Club when he was 14 years old. Now he works at the rink full-time, allowing him to take leaves to curl at major competitions.

“The support of the curling club can’t be overstated… When I’m home, I do my best to give back,” Moulding said.

He gives back not just by making ice, but also helping the next generation of players.

“He taught me everything to do with my slide, I have a totally different slide than everyone,” 17-year-old curler Cole Swarbrick said. “I didn’t think I could do that but I can and that’s because of him.”

The Brier runs March 4 until the 12.

With Alberta winning 10 of the last 16 Brier competitions, Moulding is hoping the odds are in his favour.