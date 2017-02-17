Direct Energy customers in Saskatchewan charged with Alberta’s carbon tax

It was a big surprise for some Lloydminster residents living in Saskatchewan – when they opened their latest Direct Energy bill there was a major increase.

They were charged with Alberta’s carbon tax.

“It was about double what the average payment was. I was a little shocked when I first saw it,” Daniel May said when she opened her bill.

“I’m a middle class working person and to see any influx on any bill double is a little ridiculous.”

Direct Energy, the company behind the charges, is owning up to the mistake and said there were a dozen people who were over charged.

The carbon levy should only account for an extra $124 a year, but Direct Energy is chalking the rest of the costs up to higher energy costs,

Direct Energy says they’re working to fix the mistake and new bills were sent out to customers this week.

With files from NewCap TV