Would you take a ‘luxury’ passenger ferry between Vancouver and Victoria?

Given the option, would you splash $240 to take a luxury ferry between Vancouver and Victoria?

V2V Vacations is offering a new service between Vancouver and Victoria aboard a 254-seat fast ferry catamaran, starting on May 1.

Commuters will be offered daily departures from Vancouver and Victoria for a journey that’s expected to take 3.5 hours — twice the duration of the same trip aboard a BC Ferries vessel.

“The journey will transport you in comfort from the heart of downtown Vancouver, across the Strait of Georgia, through the unforgettable beauty of the Southern Gulf Islands, right into Victoria’s historic Inner Harbour, and back again,” reads the company’s website.

The company says it’s offering three tiers of fares, ranging from $120 in ‘premium comfort’ class to $240 in ‘royal class,’ all one way.

“We are looking to offer that authentic, luxurious premium service that brings a level of convenience that comes from leaving right from the heart of downtown of Vancouver and bringing you into the Inner Harbour,” Nick Cheong, Vice President Operations at V2V Vacations, told Global News.

So what does paying $240 for on a one-way trip get you?

The company says it will offer a three-course meal, seat selection and comfy leather seats with an ocean view.

A trip in ‘first class’ will set you back $199, but will offer very similar perks, including top deck views.

Travelling in ‘comfort’ class will leave you in the mid-ship area with an option to buy food and beverage, all for $120.

Let us know what you think. Vote in our poll below.