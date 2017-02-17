Crime
Lethbridge police investigate sexual assault at Henderson Lake

Lethbridge police are investigating the sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman at Henderson Lake Park on Thursday.

Police said the victim was walking westbound near the playground on the north side of the lake at around 4 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described by police as being a man in his early 40s, average height, approximately 180 lbs. with short brown hair and a beard. At the time, he was wearing a brown shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

