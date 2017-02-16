Saskatoon’s Frosted Gardens to open in new home despite warm weather

The Frosted Gardens will open at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo Saturday when the daytime high is expected to be above zero.

In 2016, the festival opened late and closed early due to unseasonably warm weather, which prompted organizers to consider moving the event from the Delta Bessborough to the zoo.

“There’s basically an outdoor building that will be able to eliminate the sun and the wind from the ice sculptures, which is its biggest enemy,” said Peter Fogarty, president of the Professional Ice Carving Society of Saskatoon.

The sculptures will be will be built off-site and will be smaller than in previous editions of the festival.

“We’re going with a zoo theme this year, so there’s a bunch of animals and it’s geared quite a bit more to the kids,” Fogarty said.

The popular ice slide and other interactive activities will be reintroduced in 2018.

The event will run Saturday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

