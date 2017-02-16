Should sex education be taught to kids under 5?

Montreal Youth Commissioner Tommy Kulczyk has plans to implement sex education for children between the ages of three and five.

Kulczyk, a former employee of Sun Youth, said the city would like to use sex education as a tool against sexual abuse.

“Sexual abuse on children is a major social problem that touches one out of five girls and one of 10 boys before the age of 18,” Kulczyk said.

The city is partnering with the Marie-Vincent Foundation, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual abuse.

The group aims to develop an education plan that will focus on gender equality and what is considered “acceptable relations” between boys and girls.

“[The foundation] will be working in two different neighbourhoods with parents, children and workers from the community that will develop a tool that will be used by parents in the future,” Kulczyk said.

He said the city is developing the program to adapt its cultural identities.

“The objective of the tool is adapting it to socio-cultural realities of the neighbourhood,” Kulczyk said.