Trains on Metro LRT Line to run full speed starting Sunday

After years of drama and delays, Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line will finally start running at full speed on February 19.

The city said Wednesday it was given “the green light” by Rail Safety Consulting to lift the speed restrictions that have been in place at intersections along the track. Starting Sunday, the trains will run up to 50 km/h through intersections.

When it opened in September 2015, trains on the Metro Line were running at a reduced speed of 25 kilometres per hour, due to problems with the signalling system.

Then, in May 2016, city administration gave the go-ahead for trains to operate at full speed, except at all five intersections it crosses.

In June, the trains were allowed to go a little faster at two of those intersections – 35 km/h between 107 Avenue and Kingsway Avenue and 50 km/h between 111 Avenue and the crossing at 106 Street.

The LRT expansion and subsequent delays have been called a “boondoggle,” “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

Rail Safety Consulting was hired as an independent auditor to make sure the new signalling system worked correctly. It gave the go-ahead to the city Wednesday to remove speed restrictions at intersections.

“The lifting of speed restrictions is another step towards full delivery of the signalling system from the contractor, Thales,” the city said in a news release.

The city also reminded commuters to use caution at the LRT intersections once it’s running at full speed Sunday.

