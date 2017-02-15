Politics
February 15, 2017 4:21 pm

Trains on Metro LRT Line to run full speed starting Sunday

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

The Metro LRT line is slowly getting back up to speed.

Sarah Kraus / Global News
A A

After years of drama and delays, Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line will finally start running at full speed on February 19.

The city said Wednesday it was given “the green light” by Rail Safety Consulting to lift the speed restrictions that have been in place at intersections along the track. Starting Sunday, the trains will run up to 50 km/h through intersections.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Don’t let idiots build your transit’: Reporter rips into Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line

When it opened in September 2015, trains on the Metro Line were running at a reduced speed of 25 kilometres per hour, due to problems with the signalling system.

Then, in May 2016, city administration gave the go-ahead for trains to operate at full speed, except at all five intersections it crosses.

READ MORE: Signalling contractor fires back at city over Metro LRT Line opening 

In June, the trains were allowed to go a little faster at two of those intersections – 35 km/h between 107 Avenue and Kingsway Avenue and 50 km/h between 111 Avenue and the crossing at 106 Street.

The LRT expansion and subsequent delays have been called a “boondoggle,” “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

READ MORE: Councillor calls Metro LRT delay ‘boondoggle’ after leaked report

Rail Safety Consulting was hired as an independent auditor to make sure the new signalling system worked correctly. It gave the go-ahead to the city Wednesday to remove speed restrictions at intersections.

“The lifting of speed restrictions is another step towards full delivery of the signalling system from the contractor, Thales,” the city said in a news release.

READ MORE: Report finds delays at Metro LRT crossings not quite as bad as anticipated

The city also reminded commuters to use caution at the LRT intersections once it’s running at full speed Sunday.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are reminded to:

  • Obey all traffic signs, signals and gates
  • Never stop on the tracks
  • Exercise patience. Trains may be moving faster, but there will still be waits at intersections along the Metro Line.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
City of Edmonton
Edmonton city council
Edmonton LRT
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton transit
full speed
LRT
Metro Line
Metro LRT Line
Thales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News