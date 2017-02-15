NB synchronized skating team to honour teammate with tribute routine at nationals

A New Brunswick intermediate synchronized skating team will skate their hearts out at the Skate Canada National Synchronized Skating Championships later this month in memory of one of their teammates.

The Riverview, N.B. team earned a spot at the nationals after being crowned Atlantic Champions for a heart-warming skate routine they choreographed in honour of their teammate, Elizabeth Landers, who was killed in a tragic ATV last summer.

“It’s been hard to watch because it’s all about their grief,” said Suzanne, the young skater’s mother.

Suzanne said her daughter was killed last July outside of their home in Quispamsis, NB, after the ATV she was driving flipped over on top of her. She said “Busy Bee,” as her friends called her, was a proud member of the skating team for the past two-and-a-half years.

Hailey Cassidy, the skater’s best friend and skating partner, said the team skates together to cope with the pain of losing one of their own.

“It’s a way to feel closer to her,” Cassidy said.

The tribute performed by the team at regionals was developed by Coach Janna MacLellan, who incorporated Landers’ favorite moves to be performed to the rock song, “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

“Elizabeth always wanted to skate to a rock song” said MacLellan.

“When you watch it, you see their heads are down, a lot of their actions show it’s their grief and it’s about her. Her colour was lime green.”

It’s a colour now worn on their costumes close to their hearts, said Suzanne.

MacLellan told Global News the routine was all about remembering the teenager.

“We did everything for Elizabeth from the start to the finish and we almost feel that she is watching over us.” said MacLellan.

After winning at the Atlantic Regional Synchronized Skating Championships in Newfoundland last month, the team will move on to compete at the nationals in Calgary Feb. 24-26.

After their Atlantic win, Suzanne said the whole team called her on speaker phone to invite her to join them at the competition.

She said she has already bought her ticket.

“To me that’s part of healing. I feel closer to her though them,” she said.

Coach MacLellan said the team will take along Landers’ skates as a good luck charm.

Team will take their former teammates mom with them to Skate Canada competition and Elizabeth Lander's aka "Busy Bee's" skates @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/wMXeaCkIT0 — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) February 15, 2017

“They will be by the boards with us and the girls will be able to touch them before we go on.”

Win or lose, MacLellan said they will cherish the moment for the rest of their lives, along with the memory of their beloved teammate.

“This is all about Elizabeth.”