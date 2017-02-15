Travis Vader trial date set for charges laid during murder trial

Travis Vader is scheduled to be back in court for another trial; this time for separate charges laid during his 2016 first-degree murder trial.

Vader is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of St. Albert couple Lyle and Marie McCann.

The elderly couple disappeared and was killed while on their way to a camping trip on July 3, 2010.

Police allege Vader breached his bail conditions during his 2016 murder trial.

Vader, 45, is alleged to have failed an RCMP drug test and has also been charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police allege Vader stole copper wire from a west end trailer manufacturing site.

Vader is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 5, 2017.

His defence team has filed an appeal for his life sentence and manslaughter conviction. If a new trial is ordered, Vader has requested it be heard before a judge and jury.