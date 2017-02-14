Bikini-clad New Brunswick man plows snow on ATV, creates viral video

It’s not the most conventional way to clear snow after a blizzard brought more than 40 centimetres to New Brunswick, but one Minto, N.B. man took snow plowing to almost bare bones.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Shane Spencer is seen plowing snow atop his ATV before providing a weather forecast for viewers, all while wearing what many may consider unsuitable for winter – a bikini-top and Speedo. He said the outfit is a popular one for him to wear, as he’s done in previous weather forecast videos, though he added he’s sometimes just worn the Speedo.

Spencer said he’s been forecasting the weather for a few years for fun after watching Nova Scotia’s Frankie MacDonald post weather forecasts on YouTube, and his friends encouraged him to do the same.

“A lot of my friends were saying, ‘hey, you’re quite a crazy, funny guy, you should give it a try too,'” Spencer said in a phone interview. “So I decided hey, what the hey, let’s give ‘er a run, see what I can do with it.

“I thought, well, Nova Scotia’s got Frankie, why can’t New Brunswick have Shane?”

Spencer said after the province saw a large amount of snow, he decided to hop on his vehicle to clear side streets in the village, while also hoping to cheer up people who viewed the video.

“The person will go watch me and get a good chuckle, see a chubby guy in a Speedo, why can’t you laugh when you see that?” he said. “It’s something like a car wreck, you can’t look away.”

He added his wife is a supporter and is the person behind the camera for his forecasts.

“She thinks it’s funny and she gets a good kick out of it too,” Spencer said.

The video has already been seen by more than 242,000 people as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, just a little more than 24 hours after it was posted.

Hundreds of people have commented, ranging from “#PRICELESS” to “only in Minto.”