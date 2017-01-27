Maritime Bhangra Group teaches Canadian ministers how to dance

What happens when you take three Canadian ministers, a Halifax MP and give them a dance lesson in bhangra? Some very interesting dance moves.

This week, Treasury Board President Scott Brison, Halifax MP Andy Fillmore, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and Innovation and Science Minister Navdeep Bains got a lesson in the dance from the popular Maritime Bhangra Group.

The group made headlines around the country last year when a video of them dancing on the rocks of Peggy’s Cove went viral.

On Friday, they could be seen in the video posted on Scott Brison’s Facebook page trying to teach the four members of Parliament (MP) their dance moves.

Hasmeet Singh Chandok told Global News dancing with the ministers and MP is “what actual Canada is.”

“We just try to get ourselves with all the people from different cultures, from different backgrounds, we come together and we do things which are not maybe even a part of our own culture but a part of culture of others that live around us, so I really think that represented Canada for us,” Chandok said.

He said the group had been contacted by one of the MP’s offices to set up the meeting.

He said the video, which has also been released by the group on its own Facebook page Friday night, was just to show the interaction between the group and ministers, unlike some past videos that were used to raise money for different organizations.

“I think it was more of affection and love of Canadian people and, even if they are ministers in their day job, they are human beings at the end,” Chandok said.

As of 10:30 p.m., about six hours after it was posted to Brison’s Facebook page, the video had been viewed more than 41,000 times.