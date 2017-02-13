TDSB trustee elected councillor in Scarborough-Rouge River byelection

Neethan Shan has been elected as councillor for Scarborough’s Ward 42 in a byelection Monday, just over a year after being elected as a Toronto District School Board trustee.

Shan will replace Raymond Cho, a longtime councillor who was elected as the PC MPP for Scarborough-Rouge River in a September provincial byelection. Cho faced off against Shan at the time, who ran for the Ontario NDP in the same byelection. Shan came third in that race.

Twenty-nine candidates ran for the open council seat. According to unofficial results posted on the City of Toronto’s website, Shan won with 45.7 per cent of the vote. Zuhair Syed came in second and had 13.9 per cent of the vote. Over 10,400 people voted in Monday’s byelection.

Shan was first elected to public office as a York Region District School Board trustee in 2006 and served until 2010. He was later elected as the Ward 21 TDSB trustee in January 2016.

Here is my statement on the results of the Ward 42 by-election. pic.twitter.com/rVaIgRIx6M — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 14, 2017

Mayor John Tory issued a statement Monday evening congratulating Shan. He recognized Shan’s support of the Scarborough subway extension project.

“I look forward to working with Councillor-Elect Shan to push ahead on the project that the people of Scarborough have voted for time and time again,” Tory said.