Drive-in movie theatre coming to Lumsden, Sask.

Movie lovers in Regina can relive that cinema nostalgia as outdoor drive-ins will be making a debut in Lumsden, Sask.

The outdoor drive-in company, Midnight Movies, was operating out of Manitou Beach, Sask. but according to co-owner Shawn Barrett, talks fell through.

“We were operating for a few years up in Manitou Beach, but it turns out we weren’t able to get another year’s lease,” Barrett said.

The company then decided to relocate to River Park Campground in Lumsden. The campground is expected to house up to 50 vehicles for the outdoor showings.

Lumsden Mayor Bryan Matheson, said the town has been in talks with the company since late fall. He said reception has been extremely positive.

“We’re looking at it for an activity for our community, for the people in our community to have because we’re a growing community and we need to provide opportunities for the citizens in town,” Matheson said.

“It’s pretty exciting for our community.”

Matheson is confident the campground facilities will be able to accommodate everyone’s needs.

“River Park has a great concession stand, great facilities for washrooms and everything so it’s a really quite a perfect spot,” he said.

The inflatable screen will tower about 30 feet (9 metres) in the air, with a 35-foot (10 metre) wide picture display.

No word yet on what the opening act will be. Garrett said the theatre will feature old classics like Grease and Dirty Dancing, but will also show second-run films.

“We won’t get stuff, like say it comes out this weekend, like we won’t get it that soon. But maybe a month after,” he said.

The first official showing is scheduled for the beginning of May, with a few practice runs prior to the opening date.

Midnight Movies have not yet confirmed pricing for admission.