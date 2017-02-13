Mental health experts address concerns from Canadians after Vince Li’s discharge

Those in the mental health field say the beheading and cannibalizing of Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008 by Vince Li was horrific but they also firmly believe in recovery.

On Feb. 10, Li, now known as Will Baker, was granted a full discharge by the Manitoba Review Board.

The decision was released almost a decade after he was found not criminally responsible for the murder when the court concluded he was experiencing a schizophrenic episode.

Now, to the shock of many Canadians, Li is a free man and subject to no conditions.

“We firmly believe that recovery within the community is possible,” Phyllis O’Connor, with the Saskatchewan division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said Monday.

“Mr. Li has been very compliant from what I understand with all of his treatment so hopefully with the proper supports he’ll be able to successfully re-integrate.”

What won Li his freedom is just that. A decision not taken lightly by the panel made up of a psychiatrist, a lawyer and a member of the public in Manitoba who concluded Li does not pose a significant threat to public safety.

“If you were looking for a perfect record, this is a perfect record – showing remorse, showing compliance, showing insight, not having relapsed,” Chris Summerville said who is with the Schizophrenia Society of Canada and has worked with Li.

Still, the decision to give Li a full discharge has sent shock waves across social media. Anger but also fear among Canadians who wonder what will happen now that Li is responsible for managing his medication and mental illness.

“What happened was a horrific event and people are naturally going to be afraid of this,” O’Connor said.

According to the Schizophrenia Society of Canada, three per cent of all criminal cases are committed by people with mental illness and one per cent of all offenders are found not criminally responsible.

O’Connor also pointed out that there will be safeguards to protect the public.

“If it really came down to a problem where he stopped being compliant then there are methods that he can actually be forced back into treatment,” O’Connor said.

“It’s called a community treatment order – so he will be staying in touch with people and those that have been working with him will want to be keeping in touch with him as well to make sure that he’s keeping up with his treatment.”

While there are no guarantees, Summerville said Li is motivated to continue taking his meds.