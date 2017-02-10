Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger granted full discharge

WINNIPEG — Vince Li, who now goes by Will Baker, was granted full discharge Friday afternoon. Baker was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for killing Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008.

Baker beheaded and cannibalized McLean while suffering a schizophrenic episode. Baker was found NCR for his actions, on account of mental disorder in 2009.

Because Baker was found NCR, he was eligible to apply for an absolute discharge which he was granted Friday afternoon, according to a report from Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board. This means he is no longer subject to any conditions.

Based on evidence presented at a recent hearing, the board feels Baker does not pose a significant threat to the safety of the public.

Full report from Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board:

Files from Global’s Tania Kohut