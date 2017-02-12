Drake bags two Grammys for ‘Hotline Bling’

Drake has two more Grammys on his shelf thanks to “Hotline Bling.”

The Toronto-raised performer’s megahit won best rap song and best rap or sung performance in a pre-telecast ceremony for music’s biggest night.

It brings his career Grammy tally to three statues, after winning for his 2011 album “Take Care.”

But Drake wasn’t in Los Angeles to accept the honour.

He’s in the midst of a European tour.

The Grammys main event airs on City and CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.