Donald Trump attacks Mark Cuban on Twitter, questions billionaire’s intelligence

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Mark Cuban on Twitter Sunday questioning the Dallas Mavericks owner’s intelligence.

Trump declared the billionaire “backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.”

He went on to say: “he’s not smart enough to run for president.”



Story continues below I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Cuban responded on Twitter by first simply saying “LOL”, before later issuing a second tweet which said, “How soon they forget…” with a signed letter from Trump attached.

In the letter, Trump asks why Cuban shredded him on CNN in May 2016.

Cuban also attaches his written response in which he tells Trump he seems to be basing his comments “on who you talked to last. Which tells me you are getting bad advice.”

He also tells Trump: “everyone else is afraid of you. I like to challenge you.”

How soon they forget …. pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Cuban, who made his fortune in tech software, has been a vocal critic of the president for quite some time now.

He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Friday he can speak his mind without fear of a Trump response because he doesn’t own a publicly-traded company.

“I’m different. I don’t run a public company any more,’’ Cuban told the paper. “I can say ‘I don’t give a (expletive).’ “

In a statement that likely caught Trump’s eye, Cuban said he is urging CEOs not to avoid getting political, even if they aren’t on the same page as Trump.

“Do what you think is right,” Cuban told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “Be an American citizen first.

“In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter. The people that say stay away from politics are the people that are looking for politics.’’

While Cuban did support Trump out of the gate, he quickly changed his mind and eventually endorsed Hillary Clinton.

In an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert show last July, he explained his decision.

“At the beginning, he was a businessperson,” Cuban said. “I wanted to see a change from the traditional politician, but then he went and opened his mouth.”