Battle of Castle Wilderness area: OHV supporters vs. protesters

The battle around the use of off-road vehicles in Castle Wilderness continues to heat up near Lethbridge.

When the NDP government announced it would close all trails for OHV use in the Castle Wilderness area over the next five years, it made environmentalists like Connie Simmons happy. She’s concerned that continued OHV use will ultimately impact the drinking water.

“Castle parks needs to be protected,” Simmons said. “I think the government has done the absolute right thing.”

Supporters of the OHV ban gathered at Helen Schuler Nature Centre in Lethbridge to discuss the topic Saturday.

According to biologist Lorne Fitch, who hosted the meeting, science shows that banning OHV’s “is in the region’s best interest.”

“Off-highway vehicles have a damaging effect on the landscape and in the park. They are not consistent with the philosophy of a park,” Fitch said.

Others in the room simply want the ban because of the noise.

Andrea Haldy said she’s often intimidated to go to the park because of ATV’s and similar off-road vehicles, but said OHV users will always be welcome at the park.

“It’s the quads that aren’t welcome,” Haldy said.

Just as the meeting wrapped up, a protest against the ban began just down the street at Galt Gardens.

Alberta Wildrose leader Brian Jean attended and spoke to a large crowd. He said he believes many of the people who support the ban are ‘misinformed’ and that OHV users will do a better job at protecting the Castle parks.

“No one takes care of the environment better than the people that actually use it,” Jean said. “These are quadders, fisherman, hunters and they’re the people that actually care more for the outdoors than anybody else does.”

Jean suggested that anyone who has a problem with OHV’s, likely hasn’t had a chance to experience one.

“I think they should have the opportunity to get out of the city and to come out and use an OHV and go see what we live and see how important it is and how valuable it is,” Jean said.

Erin MacDonald lives in Beaver Mines and does not use an OHV, but she still does not agree with the ban. She suggested that the government should have tried other methods first, such as enforcing new bylaws.

“They’re wanting to kick out one user group, for what reason, really?” MacDonald said.

Rob Oldenburger described some of the NDP policies as being too extreme.

“Their environmental policies are extremely radical and unfounded,” Oldenburger said.

The Alberta government said its plan for the new provincial parks will protect over 100,000 hectors and 200 rare or at risk species.