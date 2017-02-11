RCMP warn drivers of adverse road conditions in Maidstone, Sask. area

Over the past two days, Saskatchewan RCMP have been responding to collisions in the Maidstone area where adverse road conditions have been a factor. Drivers are advised to travel with caution.

At around 11 a.m. CT Saturday, emergency services were called to a rollover on Highway 16 near the Highway 21 junction.

A vehicle was reported to have lost control and rolled into the median. A woman was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

On Friday morning, Maidstone RCMP were called to a three-vehicle collision.

Police officials said a smaller sedan was passing a slower-moving vehicle when it lost control, struck it and came to a stop in the driving lane. A third vehicle, in an attempt to avoid a serious collision, was forced to hit the ditch.

No one was seriously injured in this collision.

RCMP officials said there have been reports of other vehicles losing control and roads are still icy in some sections.