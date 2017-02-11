Police say 1st seizure of suspected drug ‘DMT’ possible in Leask, Sask.

Police say they may have had their first instance of seizing the drug “DMT” in Prince Albert, Sask., and the surrounding area.

On Friday, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) conducted an investigation in Leask, Sask.

With help from Blaine Lake RCMP, CFSEU members executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant and arrested three individuals.

Police seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, numerous electronics and one vehicle as offence-related property.

Twenty-eight individually wrapped pieces, totalling four grams, of a substance believed to be DMT were also seized.

CFSEU officials said DMT, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, is considered a powerful hallucinogenic tryptamine drug and users will mix it with various types of controlled substances, such as methamphetamine.

The suspected substance will be sent to Health Canada for analysis.

Staci Bates, 33, and Devin Johnstone, 25, are facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. Bates is from Leask and Johnstone hails from Prince Albert.

Blair Mckenzie, 27, was arrested on several outstanding warrants from Prince Albert Police Service. Those warrants include possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP and CFSEU are reminding people that street drugs are often misrepresented as one thing while being something completely different and mixing them can be deadly.