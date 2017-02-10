Fifth annual Le Classique fundraiser brings dozens outside for ball hockey tournament in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Dozens came out to Winnipeg’s Whittier Park to play ball hockey and raise money for congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) Friday.

Le Classique, an annual fundraiser for the Canadian CMV Foundation, kicked off Friday. It’s a three-on-three ball hockey tournament that runs until Saturday and the foundations biggest fundraiser.

This year’s ball hockey event features five divisions: novice, competitive, corporate, women’s and co-ed and other events including a social Friday night and children’s activities Saturday afternoon.

“Le Classique is really what started it all for our wonderful foundation,” Rob Tétrault, Chair of the Canadian CMV Foundation said in a news release. “When Marc Foidart and I started this event five plus years ago, we knew we wanted to host a community event, we knew we wanted to throw a party, but at the same time, we knew we wanted to raise money. The Canadian CMV Foundation is the result of all that hard work.”

Congenital Cytomegalovirus is a debilitating congenital birth defect that can cause serious disease in babies who were infected with CMV before birth. You can find more information on CMV here.