Donald Trump agrees to honour ‘One China Policy’ in call with President Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to honor the United States’ “One China” policy during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said on Thursday, as he took steps to improve ties after angering Beijing by talking to Taiwan‘s leader.

A White House statement said the two leaders had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night Washington time. It came hours before Trump is to play host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House and later, at his Palm Beach, Florida, retreat.

The White House said Trump and Xi discussed numerous topics.

“President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our ‘one China’ policy,” the statement said. “Representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest.”

The call was described as cordial with both leaders expressing best wishes to their peoples.

“They also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries. President Trump and President Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes,” the statement said.