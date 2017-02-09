Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau to meet Monday in Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet face-to-face with American President Donald Trump on Monday, his office has confirmed.

Trudeau’s director of communications, Kate Purchase, confirmed the news in an email Thursday morning.

“The Prime Minister and President Trump will be meeting in Washington, DC on Monday, February ‎13th, 2017,” Purchase wrote.

“They look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle class Canadians and Americans, together.”

The White House also confirmed the planned meeting on Thursday, issuing a statement shortly before noon.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau look forward to a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” it read.

There has been speculation for weeks about the date of the first meeting between the two leaders. Trade is expected to be high on Trudeau’s list of discussion points, and it’s possible he may also wish to discuss Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Trudeau’s office confirmed on Wednesday that he will be travelling to France later next week to address the full European Parliament, then head to Germany for a sit-down with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Feb. 17.

Various Liberal ministers have already paid a visit to Washington. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was there on Thursday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland met with her counterpart, Rex Tillerson, on Wednesday.

Trudeau is currently in Nunavut.