Free child care now included in some Edmonton rec centre memberships

Parents now have one less excuse preventing them from getting active.

The City of Edmonton is offering free child minding with a child or family annual (or continuous monthly) membership.

“We want to encourage families to come and visit our facilities,” said Annett Kamenz, the City of Edmonton’s supervisor of Recreation and Physical Activity Experiences.

“So when the parents want to work out, they know their kids are being looked after.”

“Kids Den is a great place for the kids to meet with other kids and play and be entertained and looked after by our staff.”

Child minding in the Kids Den is available for up to two and a half hours for babies and children up to age 11.

The service is offered in the Clareview, Commonwealth, Meadows and Terwillegar Recreation Centres, along with the Kinsmen Sports Centre.

Kamenz said the city is hoping this will inspire more families to purchase memberships.

YMCA and Gold’s Gym also offer free child care with some memberships.