Teen facing first-degree murder charges in connection to Elmwood homicide

WINNIPEG — A teenager is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Elmwood area in January.

On Jan. 3 at 9:55 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Thames Avenue and Watt Street.

A man was found lying on the road. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Tyler Kirton, 25, of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: 16-year-old charged in Winnipeg’s first homicide of the year, victim identified

This was Winnipeg’s first homicide of the year.

On Jan. 4, homicide investigators arrested and charged a 16-year-old with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

However, on Wednesday police said “after further review” the teen has now been charged with first-degree murder. This means investigators believe the murder was premeditated.