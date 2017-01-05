16-year-old charged in Winnipeg’s first homicide of the year, victim identified

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

At around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Thames Avenue and Watt Street for reports of gunshots fired. A man was found lying on the road and rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Kirton, 25, of Winnipeg.

On Jan. 4, homicide investigators arrested and charged a 16-year-old youth in relation to the incident.