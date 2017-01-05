Crime
January 5, 2017 1:05 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 1:09 pm

16-year-old charged in Winnipeg’s first homicide of the year, victim identified

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year and have identified the victim as Tyler Kirton.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

At around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Thames Avenue and Watt Street for reports of gunshots fired. A man was found lying on the road and rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Kirton, 25, of Winnipeg.

On Jan. 4, homicide investigators arrested and charged a 16-year-old youth in relation to the incident.

Winnipeg police on scene on Thames Ave. Wednesday morning.

Gage Fletcher/Global News
Global News

