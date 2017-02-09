Loblaws extends recall to all PC Organics baby food pouches over botulism risk

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling all varieties of its PC Organics baby food pouches due to the risk of deadly bacteria forming in the product.

The company initially recalled a batch of the PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea baby food over the weekend; however, the recall has been extended to all 32 flavours of the product following an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA).

According to the CFIA, a manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the baby food pouches, which could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

Symptoms of Clostridium botulinum include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases, there is a risk of death.

The CFIA noted there have been reported illnesses from consumers who have eaten the product. If you have any PC Organics baby food pouches at home, you should not consume them.

A full list of the affected PC Organics baby food pouches, UPC codes and stores which sold the affected products can be found on the CFIA website.

“All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to any store where PC products are sold and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, with or without a receipt,” read a statement from Loblaw.

“We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of our customers and their children is our top priority.”