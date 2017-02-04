Loblaws recalls one type of PC Organics baby food due to ‘dangerous bacteria’

Loblaws Co. is recalling one batch of PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea baby food.

The company says there is a chance that the bacteria Clostridium botulinum may form in one specific type of the baby food.

The affected product may have been sold at any Loblaws store across country.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says if you think you have a contaminated product you should throw it out or return it to the store.

Symptoms of Clostridium botulinum include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis, according to the CFIA.

So far there are no reported illnesses, though the company says the recall was triggered by a customer complaint.

The CFIA is conducting an investigation into the issue.