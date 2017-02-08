Alberta to hire 2 more medical examiners
Alberta is hiring two more medical examiners to reduce caseloads and deal with emerging issues such as fentanyl overdoses.
Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says it’s part of a $1-million investment in the office.
The hirings will give Alberta 10 medical examiners.
Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, the chief medical examiner, says she plans to put one of the new positions in Calgary and one in Edmonton.
The province also plans to hire a research officer to manage policy.
The Edmonton office has completed more than $20 million in renovations that include a larger toxicology lab and improved bio-containment equipment.
