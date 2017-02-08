Health
February 8, 2017 5:05 pm

Alberta to hire 2 more medical examiners

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta is hiring two more medical examiners to reduce caseloads and deal with emerging issues such as fentanyl overdoses.

Tom Vernon, Global News
A A

Alberta is hiring two more medical examiners to reduce caseloads and deal with emerging issues such as fentanyl overdoses.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says it’s part of a $1-million investment in the office.

The hirings will give Alberta 10 medical examiners.

READ MORE: Fentanyl overdoses killed hundreds of Canadians this year, experts say 2017 could be deadlier

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, the chief medical examiner, says she plans to put one of the new positions in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

The province also plans to hire a research officer to manage policy.

The Edmonton office has completed more than $20 million in renovations that include a larger toxicology lab and improved bio-containment equipment.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta health
Alberta Justice
Alberta medical examiners
Fentanyl
Fentanyl crisis
Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
Medical examiners

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News