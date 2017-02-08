Alberta to hire 2 more medical examiners

Alberta is hiring two more medical examiners to reduce caseloads and deal with emerging issues such as fentanyl overdoses.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says it’s part of a $1-million investment in the office.

The hirings will give Alberta 10 medical examiners.

READ MORE: Fentanyl overdoses killed hundreds of Canadians this year, experts say 2017 could be deadlier

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, the chief medical examiner, says she plans to put one of the new positions in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

Medical examiners investigate 20,000 deaths per year in Alberta, conduct 4000 post mortem exams. #ableg pic.twitter.com/HLmjZyAZGW — Tom Vernon (@TomVernonGlobal) February 8, 2017

The province also plans to hire a research officer to manage policy.

The Edmonton office has completed more than $20 million in renovations that include a larger toxicology lab and improved bio-containment equipment.