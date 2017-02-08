Heavy snow, high winds expected to hit Nova Scotia Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for much of Nova Scotia, ahead of a weather system that is expected to hit the Maritimes this week.

The weather service says a deepening low pressure system will approach the province late Thursday into Friday morning.

Heavy snow will start Thursday afternoon and mix with ice pellets throughout the evening.

Environment Canada is forecasting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow for the province, and Halifax could see up to 30 centimetres fall. Mixed with high winds, the system is expected to reduce visibility.

Schools across the province were closed Wednesday after a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain fell overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, forcing the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to delay their vote on the latest tentative agreement.

If schools are closed again Thursday, the vote will be pushed to Friday.

