Over 2,800 flights cancelled in Canada and the U.S. amid winter storm

North American air travellers are set to have a bumpy Thursday as over 2,800 flights have been cancelled amid an imminent winter storm, according to tracking site FlightAware.

The site said that 2,840 trips had been cancelled as of 9 p.m. PT Wednesday. And a number of those flights travel through Canadian airports.

Thirty-nine flights have been cancelled out of Toronto-Pearson International Airport and another 22 have been called off out of Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the site said.

Here are some more Canadian airports that had outgoing flights cancelled:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport: 12

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport: 9

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport: 8

St. John’s International Airport: 4

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport: 4

Flights into the following airports were also cancelled:

Toronto-Pearson International Airport: 46

Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport: 23

Halifax Stanfield International Airport: 18

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport: 10

Calgary International Airport: 7

Vancouver International Airport: 7

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport: 6

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport: 4

None of these airports, however, are being hit as hard as facilities in Boston and New York.

New York’s Newark Liberty Airport has seen 330 flights cancelled, while LaGuardia has had 301 cancellations and at John F. Kennedy International airport 261 flights have been called off.

Meanwhile, Boston’s Logan International Airport has seen 325 cancellations.

The cancellations happened as a winter storm is expected to bring as much as a foot of snow to parts of the northeastern U.S.

It is set to begin with rain in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Thursday morning before it turns to snow as people travel to work.

Parts of the Boston area and Maine are projected to have as much as a foot-and-a-half of snow dumped on them, while New York could see eight inches to a foot of snow and the Philadelphia area four to eight inches.

Schools have been closed in New York, Boston and Philadelphia in preparation for the storm.

– With files from The Associated Press