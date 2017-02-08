Traffic
February 8, 2017

Ice heave halts opening of Riverhurst Ice Crossing

A pressure ridge that goes for kilometers has developed on Lake Diefenbaker, preventing the Riverhurst Ice Crossing from opening.

A pressure ridge extending many kilometres long that has developed on Lake Diefenbaker, causing patches of open water.

Highway 42 crosses Lake Diefenbaker from Riverhurst on the east side to Lucky Lake on the west side. Normally the ice crossing is open for light to medium loads from the end of January until the second week of March.

Unfortunately, the ice heave is making the crossing impassable and shifting ice has resulted in patches of open water.

Riverhurst is 124 km northwest of Moose Jaw.

There have been reports of vehicles falling through the ice as travelers attempt to cross. There have also been reports of vehicles falling through the ice.

Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, Executive Director, Doug Wakabayashi advises motorists not to travel on the close ice road, and to stick to the surrounding highways.

A truck through the ice on Lake Diefenbaker at the end of January, 2017.

The pressure ridge will be monitored and if conditions improve, Wakabayashi says the ice road will be available to the public. Check the Highway Hotline website for status updates.

