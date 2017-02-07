Green Bins won’t be picked up in Vancouver until at least Valentine’s Day

The City of Vancouver is temporarily suspending its Green Bin collection during this week’s snowfall.

The city faced a lot of backlash during the last major snowstorm for not picking up garbage in the back alleys. One city councillor even suggested a property tax rebate for missed garbage collection due to snow. So this time around, the city says it will redeploy crews to assist with snow clearing and garbage collection instead.

Typically, garbage collection occurs every two weeks, with Green Bin collection taking place each week.

Green bin volumes are typically lighter during the winter, but officials says green bin collection is expected to resume next Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Some recycling delays are also expected.

The city says it’s continuing to salt and sand hilly streets and hard-to-access laneways to improve safe access for garbage and recycling collection. It says more garbage collection trucks have been added, and city crews are working longer hours to service all areas that may have been missed.

More snow could be on the way for Metro Vancouver this week. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for parts of B.C., including Metro Vancouver.

A Pacific storm will bring a strong warm front and rain to the region on Wednesday. But with the Arctic air in place, precipitation will fall as heavy snow Wednesday night along with a good chance of freezing rain. This will be followed by heavy rain on Thursday.

-with files from Amy Judd