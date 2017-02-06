Canada
February 6, 2017

Fire crews respond to large industrial blaze east of Edmonton

Strathcona County Fire Services were called to a structure fire on 17 Street between 90 Avenue and 92 Avenue on Feb. 6, 2017.

The RCMP said officers and Strathcona County Fire Services firefighters were called to a structure fire on 17 Street between 90 Avenue and 92 Avenue on Monday evening.

Police said the fire was burning in an industrial area and the public was being asked to stay away from the fire, which is about halfway between Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

According to the RCMP, no fatalities or injuries were reported and they were unaware of an air quality advisories. They did not say what was in the building that caught fire.

More to come…

