Lady Gaga world tour 2017 starting in Vancouver at Rogers Arena Aug. 1

Hot off her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced her world tour in 2017.

Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour will be starting in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 1.

Tickets for the Vancouver show at Rogers Arena will go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

American Express Card members will be eligible for pre-sale opportunities on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

After Vancouver, Lady Gaga will be heading to Edmonton on Aug. 3.

Lady Gaga has amassed 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Her fifth studio album Joanne was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.