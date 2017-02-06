Entertainment
February 6, 2017 8:45 am
Updated: February 6, 2017 8:59 am

Lady Gaga world tour 2017 starting in Vancouver at Rogers Arena Aug. 1

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News
A A

Hot off her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced her world tour in 2017.

Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour will be starting in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 1.

Tickets for the Vancouver show at Rogers Arena will go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

American Express Card members will be eligible for pre-sale opportunities on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 12 at  5 p.m.

After Vancouver, Lady Gaga will be heading to Edmonton on Aug. 3.

Lady Gaga has amassed 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Her fifth studio album Joanne was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Joanne tour
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Joanne tour ticket sales
Lady Gaga Rogers Arena
Lady Gaga ticket sales
Lady Gaga Vancouver 2017
Lady Gaga Vancouver ticket sales
Lady Gaga world tour
Lady Gaga world tour 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News