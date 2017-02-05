Man dies in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after being shot in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to calls around 12:15 a.m. about sounds of gunshots on Langford Avenue near the Danforth Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man lying on the ground in front of a house.

SHOOTING

Danforth Ave + Langford Ave

One victim taken to hospital with a gunshot wound

Anyone with info pls call 416-808-5400

#222142

^rm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2017

A man in his 20s was transferred to the hospital, where he later died.

EMS services said the victim was shot multiple times.

Police said someone was seen running from the scene but no further details about the suspect have been released.