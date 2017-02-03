Over 100,000 visas have been revoked under Donald Trump travel ban: report
WASHINGTON – More than 100,000 visas have been revoked in the wake of the Trump administrations recent travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, according to media reports on Friday.
The Washington Post reported the figure, citing a government attorney at a federal court hearing in Virginia.
NBC News’ Washington affiliate also reported the number from the hearing.
