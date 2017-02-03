Politics
February 3, 2017 12:09 pm

Over 100,000 visas have been revoked under Donald Trump travel ban: report

By Staff Reuters

In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
WASHINGTON – More than 100,000 visas have been revoked in the wake of the Trump administrations recent travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, according to media reports on Friday.

The Washington Post reported the figure, citing a government attorney at a federal court hearing in Virginia.

NBC News’ Washington affiliate also reported the number from the hearing.

More to come.

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Administration
Donald Trump Travel Ban
Travel Ban
Trump administration
Trump travel ban
Trump travel ban visas revoked

