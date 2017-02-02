Iranian man allowed back into US after being deported due to Trump travel ban

An Iranian man who was barred from entering the United States under President Donald Trump‘s executive order on immigration even though he had a valid visa arrived back in Los Angeles Thursday.

Ali Vayeghan walked into an LAX terminal in the early afternoon, becoming the first person to return to the United States as a result of court action since Trump’s travel ban affecting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries was enacted last week.

On Saturday, Vayeghan’s brother Hossein, an Iranian-American, came to the airport to pick up his brother who had arrived on Friday. As he was waiting, he received a call telling him his brother was going to be deported.

The family reached out to the ACLU and an immigration attorney had who obtained court papers needed to secure his release Saturday afternoon.

But it was too late as Vayeghan was put on a plane to Dubai later on Saturday. Attorneys continued working on his behalf, and by Sunday afternoon, a U.S. District Judge issued an order instructing federal officials to transport Vayeghan from Dubai and admit him to the U.S. under the terms of his visa.

Vayeghan was greeted by his brother Hossein and niece Marjan at the airport, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a gathering of television cameras and reporters. Vayeghan declined to comment on Trump or the order when speaking with reporters but family members were overjoyed for his return.

“I can’t believe it to hug and kiss him and touch him in real life. It feels like a dream come true,” said niece Marjan.

A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.

The review of Friday’s order was being planned “in response to congressional request and whistleblower and hotline complaints,” the DHS’s Office of Inspector General said in a statement late Wednesday.

The watchdog agency would also look at “DHS’ adherence to court orders and allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel,” the statement said. “If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.”