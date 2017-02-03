Eastend School raises over $65K for Ronald McDonald House of Saskatchewan

Eastend School in southwestern Saskatchewan raised over $65,000 at a recent fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House located in Saskatoon.

Students at the school had set a goal of raising $30,000 to adopt a room at the house located in Saskatoon.

Their Raising Hope Gala exceeded their expectations.

Community members shared their experience using Ronald McDonald House and local musicians and magicians.

There was also a live and silent auctions, which alone raised $30,000 from the 300 people who attended the gala.

Janise Michel, a Grade 12 student at the school and one of the organizers of the gala, said they were inspired when they attended a WE Day event in Saskatoon.

“When we went last year, we stopped at the Ronald McDonald House and they gave us a tour,” Michel said.

“It was so touching for us to see the impact the house has had on so many families in our community and communities around Saskatchewan.”

One of those families was Michel’s.

“When I was born, I was six weeks premature and my family said there for a while, so it’s a cause that’s really close to our heart.”

Michel said she hopes other small schools will be inspired by what their school of approximately 100 kindergarten to Grade 12 students did.

“It just goes to show that you can do anything you put your mind to, even if you are a super tiny school.”

“It’s totally possible to do something huge like this.”