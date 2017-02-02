TTC fixing subway station accessibility signage after speaking with Global News

The TTC says it will be adding signage at the Queen’s Park subway station after concerns were raised about how to find the accessible entrance.

“There’s very poor signage in terms of which (entrances) are accessible or not,” commuter Domenic Fragale told Global News.

There are four entrances at the station, one on each corner at University Avenue and College Street, but the signage doesn’t make it clear where the accessible entrance is.

Moms with strollers & people with disabilities say from intersection, can't tell which subway entrance accessible. #TTC #AODA @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/SCVLXRTT0i — Christina Stevens (@StevensGlobal) February 2, 2017

@StevensGlobal @globalnewsto Decided at 2pm temp IAS signs will be installed next week. Didn't make story. Thx for alerting us. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) February 2, 2017

Commuter Fern Raoufi sent a Tweet pointing that out to the TTC. She said the transit agency responded, confirming an existing wheelchair sign was for a nearby office building. However, she said the TTC ignored her suggestion to improve wayfinding in the area.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green said there was a street level sign on the northeast corner but it was hit by a car several months ago. He said it wasn’t scheduled to be replaced until 2018.

However, Global News received a statement from Green Thursday evening. He said the transit agency agreed access should be improved at the northeast entrance.

“As a temporary fix, we will – in the next week or so – be installing a sign in the window that faces west for people looking toward the entrance from that direction,” he said.