College Street Bar ordered closed by City of Toronto amid sexual assault allegations

The City of Toronto’s Licensing Tribunal has approved several interim conditions, including a “voluntary closure period,” to be placed on the College Street Bar’s licence after the bar’s owner and an employee were charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The following conditions were imposed Thursday, according to a statement from the city’s executive director of municipal licensing and standards Tracey Cook:

“College Street Edutainment Inc., through its Director and sole owner, Gavin MacMillan (the “Licensee”) shall ensure that the licensed premise, College Street Bar, located at 574 College Street in Toronto, Ontario (the “Bar”) will remain closed to any and all members of the public (including closed to any courses or training offered to members of the public), commencing Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 10:01 a.m. through to 10:00 a.m. on May 12, 2017 (the “Voluntary Closure Period”).

The Licensee shall take steps to ensure that neither Gavin MacMillan nor Enzo De Jesus Carrasco are permitted to enter or be at or adjacent to the Bar during the Voluntary Closure Period.

During the Voluntary Closure Period, the Licensee will post a sign to the public on the front door of the Bar, indicating that the Bar is closed.

If during the Voluntary Closure Period, the Bar is found to be open to the public (including operation of any courses or training offered to members of the public within the Bar), an interim suspension of the Licence would immediately come into force and be of full effect.”

The statement said city staff will be monitoring the bar to ensure it’s complying with the conditions.

Thursday’s actions come after Toronto police previously said a 24-year-old woman was given illegal drugs and alcohol, sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the bar, located near Manning Avenue and College Street, on the evening of Dec. 14 and the early hours of Dec. 15.

READ MORE: Toronto bar’s licence under review after owner, employee charged with sexual assault

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, and Gavin MacMillan, 41, were each charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault in mid-December.

The men were subsequently released on bail.

Adam Miller and Catherine McDonald contributed to this report.