WestJet flight forced to make an emergency landing in Calgary Thursday

For the second time in a week, a WestJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Calgary.

The flight was forced to circle over the city Thursday morning ahead of an emergency landing after smoke was reported inside the plane.

According to WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart, crews on Flight 1402 from Calgary to Phoenix noticed smoke in the cabin and flight deck shortly after takeoff.

Stewart said the situation was declared an emergency and the decision was made to turn the flight back. The flight circled the Calgary International Airport to drop weight before landing safely.

In an email Thursday afternoon, Stewart said that just because an emergency was declared does not necessarily mean it is an actual emergency.

“The declaration does two things: it establishes priority landing and ensures the availability of emergency vehicles if they’re needed.”

She also said the passengers will leave for Phoenix on another flight within 90 minutes of landing, which happened at around 12:20 p.m.

Stewart confirmed there were no injuries reported, and said the smoke dissipated shortly after it appeared, which is why they chose to circle to drop weight before landing.