WestJet flight to Hawaii forced to return to Calgary due to flat tire: passengers

A WestJet flight bound for Hawaii from Calgary Saturday night was forced to turn around after about 50 minutes, according to reports from passengers on board.

Passengers told Global News they were told the flat was spotted by someone in the radio control tower and the choice was made to come back to Calgary.

They said the plane circled the Calgary International Airport for at least an hour to burn fuel before landing and being met by Calgary firefighters.

The plane appeared to land without incident and the passengers and crew disembarked safely.

Not everyone was happy with the choice to land in Calgary though.

One man questioned if the crew could land the plane in Calgary, why they couldn’t land in Honolulu or Vancouver. He also said this has ruined his trip.

Most passengers commended the airline for remaining so calm and so professional.

Global News tried to contact WestJet for more information, but as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, had not received a response.