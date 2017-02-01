Anonymous calls for travel ban on US citizens, boycott of Donald Trump businesses

The hacker collective Anonymous has once again set its targets on U.S. President Donald Trump, calling on people around the world to find ways of protesting the new president’s administration, which it refers to as a “tyranny.”

The so-called “hacktivist” group has called for a boycott of U.S. made products and any Trump related businesses, while asking global citizens to lobby their governments to apply sanctions to the U.S. to oppose Trump’s policy moves.

Of the most lofty requests, Anonymous is calling on other countries to introduce a travel ban on U.S. citizens in response to Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“We call on the international community from all backgrounds and ideologies, across social stratas and religions, to resist the madness leaking out of the United States,” read a statement issued by the group Tuesday.

“We call for the creation of global boycotts against US made products, we call on you to contact your representatives and members of parliament and congress to apply sanctions on the Trump regime, we call on you to take part in divestment of US shares.”

Anonymous also encouraged U.S. citizens to “liberate” themselves by pushing to impeach the newly inaugurated president, noting that he will not listen to protests, in addition to staging “rolling work strikes nationwide.”

“Participate in your own liberation from the Trump regime by applying economic and political pressure on your house and senate representatives to push the impeachment of the Trump regime,” said Anonymous.

“The Trump regime will not listen to protests in the streets, but it will crumble under protests in the work force & sanctions, divestment, and boycotts abroad.”

This also isn’t the first time Anonymous has promised to “take down” Trump.

The group was incredibly vocal over its opposition to Trump’s views and policies during the presidential election campaign, declaring “total war” against the then-candidate in December 2015.

Aside from a vicious anti-Trump social media campaign, the group only managed to take down the Trump Tower New York’s website temporarily.

In March 2016, the group promised to crush Trump’s campaign by exposing “embarrassing personal information.” Days later, a hacker claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous posted personal information and contact details allegedly belonging to the billionaire. But the information – including a social security number and a New York City cellphone number – had been leaked online months prior.

The hacker group isn’t the first to call for Trump to be impeached.

Not hours after he was inaugurated, a website gathering support for the cause – ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.org – went live. The group believes the president should be impeached because his personal and business holdings in the U.S. and abroad create “unprecedented” conflicts of interest.

Similarly, a petition calling for Trump to be impeached on Change.org has garnered nearly 200,000 signatures. This petition in particular calls into question Trump’s close ties with Russia and his “well documented use of libelous and insulting hate speech” towards immigrants, people of colour and Muslims.

However, many have pointed out the likelihood of Trump being impeached is very low.