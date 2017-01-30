Justin Trudeau agrees to keep ‘close contact’ with Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexico

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto spoke by phone on Monday, agreeing to stay in close touch and work more quickly to deepen North American ties, Mexico’s government said in a statement.

Pena Nieto “reiterated the will of the Mexican government to continue reinforcing ties … between the two peoples,” the statement said.

“Both leaders agreed to keep in close contact and intensify their teams’ work to speed up the integration of a stronger and more prosperous North America,” the government said.

The call comes after threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that binds the three countries if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit the United States.

READ MORE: Stand with Mexico or Donald Trump will turn on Canada, says former Mexican congressman

U.S. authorities say Trump is more focused on large U.S. trade deficits with countries such as Mexico.

WATCH: Mexico president cancels U.S. visit after Trump wall comments

Meanwhile, Canadian officials have said they will focus on preserving U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration.

READ MORE: General Motors moving more than 600 jobs in Ontario to Mexico for cheaper labour: union

A planned summit between Trump and Pena Nieto was canceled last week after the American real estate mogul said it was better to forgo it if Mexico was unwilling to pay for a wall separating the two countries.